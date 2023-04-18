Orabelle (Rhodes) Bruneau Orabelle Bruneau, born on Sept. 5, 1920, in New Plymouth, Idaho, passed away on Oct. 18, 2018, in Klamath Falls, Ore.
She was a graduate of Fruitland High School in Fruitland, Idaho, and attended Links School of Business in Boise. After marrying Robert Rhodes, they were blessed with two children, Julie and James. They moved to Klamath Falls, where they were active in the livestock business.
Her fulfilling career with US Bank began in Klamath Falls, continued as a loan officer in Portland and Astoria, and concluded as manager of the Warrenton branch in 1982. That same year, she married Capt. Joe Bruneau, a Columbia River Bar Pilot, and they enjoyed traveling to numerous Masters Tournaments and Marine Pilot conventions. Orabelle volunteered at the Friends of the Columbia River Museum and Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
In 2014, she moved to Southern Oregon to be near family. She is survived by daughter Julie and son-in-law Sam Henzel; son James C. Rhodes; step-son David Bruneau and his wife Chrys; granddaughters Francine Henzel and Alexis Henzel and her husband Haloti Tukuafu; and great-granddaughter Suliana Tukuafu. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe and brothers Earl Walker and Jesse Walker.
At her request, no services were held. She is greatly missed and appreciated as a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.