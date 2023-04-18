Orabelle (Rhodes) Bruneau Orabelle Bruneau, born on Sept. 5, 1920, in New Plymouth, Idaho, passed away on Oct. 18, 2018, in Klamath Falls, Ore.

She was a graduate of Fruitland High School in Fruitland, Idaho, and attended Links School of Business in Boise. After marrying Robert Rhodes, they were blessed with two children, Julie and James. They moved to Klamath Falls, where they were active in the livestock business.