The lineup
Sunday, June 12: Sarah McLachlan
Monday, June 20: She & Him
Thursday, July 7: Jason Mraz & Raining Jane Lalalalivesongs
Wednesday, July 13: CAAMP
Sunday, July 17: Nate Bargatze
Saturday, July 23: LeAnn Rimes: the story… so far tour
Sunday, July 31: Dark Star Orchestra
Monday, August 1: KALEO
Wednesday, August 3: American Acoustic: Punch Brothers and Watchhouse featuring Sarah Jarosz
Thursday, August 4: Lindsey Stirling
Wednesday, August 10: Psychedelic Furs: Made of Rain 2022 Tour with Special Guests X
Thursday, August 11: Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour
Tuesday, August 16: Jordan Davis
Friday, August 19: Iration
Thursday, August 25: Gipsy Kings
Saturday, August 27: Bonnie Raitt
Sunday, September 4: Chicago
Sunday, September 11: Celebrating Billy Joel *A World Class Tribute to America's Piano Man
