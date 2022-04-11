The lineup

Sunday, June 12: Sarah McLachlan

Monday, June 20: She & Him

Thursday, July 7: Jason Mraz & Raining Jane Lalalalivesongs

Wednesday, July 13: CAAMP

Sunday, July 17: Nate Bargatze

Saturday, July 23: LeAnn Rimes: the story… so far tour

Sunday, July 31: Dark Star Orchestra

Monday, August 1: KALEO

Wednesday, August 3: American Acoustic: Punch Brothers and Watchhouse featuring Sarah Jarosz

Thursday, August 4: Lindsey Stirling

Wednesday, August 10: Psychedelic Furs: Made of Rain 2022 Tour with Special Guests X

Thursday, August 11: Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour

Tuesday, August 16: Jordan Davis

Friday, August 19: Iration

Thursday, August 25: Gipsy Kings

Saturday, August 27: Bonnie Raitt

Sunday, September 4: Chicago

Sunday, September 11: Celebrating Billy Joel *A World Class Tribute to America's Piano Man

