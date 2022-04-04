The reopening of Rim Drive, which began much earlier than usual, possibly late this month, because of an extremely low snowpack, has already allowed crews to clear West Rim Drive to the North Junction. Crews are currently working from there to the North Entrance Road. In recent years, the North Entrance-West Rim Drive have not opened until or often Memorial Day. Because of the plowing and road clearing, West Rim Drive is closed to motor vehicles at Rim Village.
The road is open, however, to bicyclists, pedestrians and dogs on leashes. Bicyclists are asked to stay at least 100-feet away from any heavy equipment and to watch out for debris and pedestrians in the road. “This is an excellent opportunity to ride the historic roadway,” say park officials.
Ackerman is Back
Craig Ackerman last week resumed duties as Crater Lake National Park’s superintendent after a nearly 8-1/2-month absence. Ackerman, who will mark 14 years as Crater Lake’s superintendent in May, had two back-to-back temporary assignments as the National Park Service’s Deputy Regional Director, a region that includes 25 national parks, monuments and other sites in Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho. During his absence Sean Denniston, who has worked several years as the park’s management assistant, served as interim superintendent.
Historic Snow Levels Declining
The decrease in snow at Crater Lake National Park is not a new trend. Snowfall records, which have been kept at the park since the 1930s, show a mostly steady decline over the decades. As the figures show for each decade: