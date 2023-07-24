Smoke from the fast-burning flames of the Golden Fire 11 miles north of Bonanza continued to plume and grow throughout the weekend.
The Golden Fire on Bly Mountain blazes through the night Saturday, July 22, 2023.
GENE WARNICK
Herald & News
Local residents can expect smoky air conditions through at least Wednesday because of at least three separate wildfires, Klamath County Public Health officials announced Monday.
“It is not unrealistic to say that all of Klamath County has the potential to see smoky conditions in the next few days,” KCPH director Jennifer Little said in a news release.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.