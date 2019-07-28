Strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity contributed to another day of very active fire behavior. Ground crews worked diligently to establish fire line where the terrain and conditions allowed, while being supported by a number of air resources. The fire is burning within a fire scar from 1987 filled with hazardous snags and overgrown brush.
Shifting winds caused the fire to spot across I-5 near the Turkey Creek/Milepost 94 area late this afternoon. Both air and ground crews immediately responded and worked to contain the fires starts.
Crews will continue to work throughout the night to contain the spot fires and search for any additional starts.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s office updated the evacuation levels and areas. The sheriffs' office issued a Level 2, “Set” evacuation level for all residences on the west side of the freeway between Interstate mileposts 88-83 which includes: Barton Road, Azalea-Glen Road, Old Booth Lane, Harrel Lane, Hobbs Lane, Fortune Branch Road on the Azalea-Glen side, Forrest Road, Realty Road, Quines Creek Road, Mobley Drive.
Additionally, all residences off of Upper Cow Creek Road starting at Interstate 5 milepost 88, east to the base of Galesville Dam are being elevated to a Level 2.
A Level 1 " Be Ready" notice is also being issued for all residents living on Windy Creek Road at and above Woods Creek Road. Barton Road south to Glendale Junction Road.
A community fire information meeting will take place tomorrow, July 28th, at Glendale High School at 7pm.
Size: 8,878 Acres
Containment: 5%
Start Date: July 24, 2019 10:00pm
Expected Containment Date: Unknown
Location: One mile south of Canyonville, Oregon
Cause: Human Caused
Est. Cost: $2,100,000
Personnel: 931
Resources:
37 hand crews
41 Engines
11 Dozers
6 Water Tenders
Aircraft:
5 Type 1 Helo
5 Type 2 Helo
3 Type 3 Helo
2 SEATs
Evacuations: Level 2 and Level 1
Structures Threatened: 586
Structures Damaged: 0
Structures Destroyed: 0
Closures: None
For a downloadable, printable version of this update, click here - https://tinyurl.com/MP97FireUpdate7-27
----------------------------------------------
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for much of southwest Oregon due to smoke from a wildfire in southern Douglas County, approximately one mile southeast of Canyonville.
Curry, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath Counties are affected. This air advisory is in place through the weekend until Monday, July 29, 2019. On Monday morning, DEQ will evaluate whether to extend the advisory and in which locations.
Smoke conditions can change rapidly near wildfires, check current air quality conditions and advisories on DEQ’s website or by downloading the OregonAir app on a smartphone.
On Friday afternoon, air quality monitors measuring particulate matter, a core component of wildfire smoke, along Interstate 5 in Grants Pass, Medford, Talent and Ashland are reading red or unhealthy for everyone. Monitors in Provolt along Highway 238 and Cave Junction along Highway 199 are also reading red. DEQ and partner agencies will be monitoring weather and air quality conditions over the weekend and providing updates on Monday.
DEQ’s color-coded Air Quality Index provides current air quality conditions and ranks air quality as follows: Green is good. Yellow is moderate (unhealthy for extremely sensitive groups). Orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with respiratory conditions. Red is unhealthy for everyone. Purple is very unhealthy for all groups. Maroon is hazardous.
Smoke can irritate people’s eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. Small children, adults over 65, pregnant women and people with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable.
People can take the following precautions to protect their health during periods of severe smoke:
• Stay inside if possible and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
• Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with highest concentrations.
• If you have asthma or heart or lung disease, follow your healthcare provider’s advice.
• Use certified HEPA filters in indoor heating, ventilation, cooling and air purification systems. HEPA stands for high efficiency particulate air filters.
• Check for cleaner air shelters in your area on the Oregon Smoke Blog.
Resources:
• Check current conditions on DEQ’s Air Quality Index at https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map or by downloading the OregonAIR app on your smartphone
• Track current advisories at https://www.oregon.gov/deq/aq/Pages/Air-Pollution-... or on the OregonAIR app
• Learn more about the Air Quality Index: https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/text/368