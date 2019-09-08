A Tulelake woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 50 early Saturday morning, Oregon State Police report.
At 4:11 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 50 near milepost 19, between Malin and Merrill.
A silver 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by Jessica Harris, 33, of Tulelake was traveling southbound on Hwy 50 when for unknown reasons the Jeep veered off the road and struck a utility pole.
Harris sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, OSP said.
The highway was closed for three hours following the crash. OSP was assisted by Merrill Fire and ODOT.