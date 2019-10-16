Klamath County Fire District 1 and Kingsley Field Fire Department personnel responded to two trailers on fire behind the Sunny D Manufacturing building at the 4300 block of Highway 39 Wednesday afternoon.
The fire did not spread into the building, and firefighters were able to control the fire before it spread beyond the property line into the field beyond the building. Fire personnel are unsure what was inside the trailers.
There were no injuries, according to Devon Brown, EMS division chief for KCFD 1.
Fire investigator Chad Tramp is investigating the incident, although he said the owner reported that they were burning pallets behind the building, and Tramp said it’s likely that with the wind and conditions warranting a red flag warning from the National Weather Service earlier today, the flames spread and sparked the trailers.