Police in Klamath Falls have arrested a suspect in connection with an early Saturday morning homicide.
The investigation focuses on a home on Wall Street near Michigan Avenue.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello was notified shortly after 3 a.m., she tolk KOBI-TV.
“There is an ongoing homicide investigation, the Major Crime Team was activated. Klamath Falls Police Department is the lead agency on this investigation.”
The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of relatives.
Police have identified the suspect as 56-year-old Timothy McCarter.
The investigation is in the early stages, and details are sketchy. 911 reports indicate there was a fight in the area shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, reports said.
The entire block was sealed off, and officers have been combing the area for evidence and interviewing neighbors.
“If folks know anything, they should call 911 and share whatever they know if they have information, and they are close to the incident,” said Costello.