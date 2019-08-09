A strong system for this time of the year will move up from the south today and could bring frequent lightning on dry fuels late this morning into this evening.
Thunderstorms are expected to produce little or no rainfall to start, then the chance for wetting rain is expected to increase this evening.
The risk of thunderstorms will continue overnight through Saturday evening, though these should produce significant rainfall.
Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta-Umpqua National Forest-Southern Oregon Cascades-Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest- South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lakeand Western Harney Counties-
RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE
* Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible.
* Affected area:
In Northern CA Fire Zone....284. Western half of the area late this morning through Saturday morning then all of the area through Saturday evening.
In South Central OR Fire Zones...624...625. West of a line from Gerber to Coffee Pot late this morning through Saturday morning then all of the area through Saturday evening.
In Southwest OR Fire Zones...617...623.
* Wind: Generally south to southwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph, but gusty and erratic winds are possible in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.
* Thunderstorms: Beginning late this morning, then storms increasing in coverage through the afternoon and evening.
Lightning coverage could increase to scattered to numerous as the day progresses. Thunderstorms are expected to continue overnight through Saturday evening.