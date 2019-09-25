The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of two fires, one an RV fire the night of Monday, Sept. 23, at Hagelstein Park, another a house and mobile home fire in Chiloquin Tuesday night.
At 10:27 p.m. Chiloquin Fire and Rescue responded to a home on fire at the 400 block of Telephone Flat Road. Chief Michael Cook said a home, three vehicles and two camp trailers were destroyed after firefighters spent five hours extinguishing the fire.
The homeowner doesn’t live in the area, Cook said, and advised firefighters that no one was living there.
The Oregon Department of Forestry helped Chiloquin firefighters keep the flames from spreading to wildlands and they also received the help of the Oregon State Police in addition to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office Lt. Randall Swan said they’re waiting on fire experts to weigh in on the cause of the fire and have no charges and no suspects at this time. If you have any information, though, Swan said to call the Sheriff’s Office.
RV fire
At 8:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, Klamath County Fire District 1 and Klamath County Sheriff’s Department responded to an RV on fire at Hagelstein Park.
“No one was hurt, thankfully,” Fire Marshall Brandon Thueson said. The owner of the RV was not around at the time.
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said witnesses reported to deputies seeing people move in and around the RV about 20 minutes before the fire started but no one was there at the time it went up in flames.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Department and deputies located the owner after the fire was extinguished.
Kaber said the mangled RV was disposed of by the county.
Thueson said nothing else in the park, like neighboring RVs or a nearby picnic table, was damaged, that there is just some debris remaining.
The RV was fully engulfed by the time the fire department got there, Thueson said, and the location of the RV in the park paired with recent rainfall meant there wasn’t an immediate risk of the fire spreading and triggering a wildfire.
Nonetheless, Thueson still reminds people to be mindful of fire safety because a stretch of warm days can dry out grass that can ignite and spread quickly.