Oregon State Police and the Klamath County Major Crime Team are investigating a disturbance the Klamath Falls Police responded to Tuesday afternoon that resulted in an officer-involved shooting and a man taken to the hospital.
Police responded to the 300 block of Laguna Street Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a domestic disturbance. According to a press release from the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office, witnesses told police that Robert Lee Faulkner left the home angry and seeking suicide by cop.
An officer found Faulkner concealed in a bush and armed, according to the release, and shot him after the officer “perceived him as an imminent threat.” The officers requested medical attention for Faulkner and EMTs transported him to Sky Lakes Medical Center where he underwent surgery. According to the release, Faulkner is expected to recover from his injuries and no officers were injured.
“Per investigative protocol, the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave and will be named at a later time,” said the release.
The DA’s office said in the release it anticipates a grand jury will review the incident.
“The Klamath Falls Police Department would like to thank the EMT’s and other law enforcement agencies for their swift response and assistance to the critical incident,” said the release. “Also, thank you to the community members for their patience and understanding during the scene investigation.”