KLAMATH FALLS — Scattered thunderstorms moved across portions South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) protected lands Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning
Multiple fires were reported Friday in Klamath County with the largest fire is approximately 1,500 acres.
The Ward Fire located 18 miles southwest of Klamath Falls. Multiple ground and air resources are on scene and more resources are being order.
The fire is burning on private and BLM land. Resources on scene include Oregon Department of Forestry, Forest Service, BLM and private industry. The fire is burning in grass, juniper and industry timber lands could be affected.
Oregon State Police are no longer restricting traffic on Hwy 66 west of Ward Road.
This evening Oregon Department of Forestry has ordered an incident management team that will arrive tomorrow to help support this incident. Extra resources from outside the area are also on order.
Additionally, there are several fires in the area of Pelican Butte, Chase Mountain, and Fourmile Lake on the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Resources are enroute.
A red flag warning went into effect at 11 a.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Saturday for abundant lightning on dry fuels in south central Oregon.