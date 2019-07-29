ALTURAS — The Tucker Fire, started Sunday afternoon along the east side of Highway 139 near Dry Lake, was reported Monday at 2,461 acres. Firefighters reported erratic fire behavior and activity in all areas of the fire.
The Tucker Fire is the largest and most recent wildfire this year on the Modoc National Forest. It and two other fires this year are suspected to have been unintentionally caused by people, including the Goose 2 and Rainbow fires.
No evacuations have been ordered and no homes are threatened at this time.
Bulldozers made good progress on all flanks Sunday. Hand crews worked Monday to connect fire lines in areas bulldozers cannot access. The threat to the 500 kilovolt transmission line has been mitigated.
Updates on the fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6470.
Please always make sure your campfire is dead out and cold to the touch before leaving it unattended. Maintain vehicles and other equipment properly and ensure trailer chains are not dragging. Never drive on a flat tire. Learn more at www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/one-less-spark-campaign.