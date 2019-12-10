Klamath County Fire District 1 is investigating a house fire that broke out Tuesday around 1:50 p.m. on the 1700 block of Menlo Way.
Fire Marshal Chad Tramp is investigating the cause of the fire, but building owner Ross Saunders said the tenant, whom Saunders pulled out of the smoking building through the window, told him that the fire started because a space heater fell over.
Saunders, who lives next door to the building that caught fire, said his wife called 911 and he pulled the tenant, Brad Smith, out of the window that he was hanging out of as smoke billowed out of the window around Saunders.
District 1 Division Chief Devon Brown said the resident was out of the home before crews arrived and that no one was injured. Crews were able to contain the fire to the single building.
Crews threw charred and smoldering things out of the house as they worked to put out the last of the flames. Debris sat outside the house, from a burned mattress, TV, wheelchair, mini fridge and other furniture, along with shopping carts full of cans.
Although he lost his house, Saunders said he was just worried about getting Smith out and ensuring he was okay. Still, he considers the house a total loss and expects it to be condemned. He owns the two other surrounding buildings, as well.
“It is what it is,” Saunders said as he looked at the mess he plans to clean up tomorrow with his day off from work.