A Malin man died Thursday morning after losing control of his car while traveling westbound on Highway 50 near milepost 21 and sliding into oncoming traffic from the eastbound lane.
Vincente Tapia-Ochoa, 56, crashed into Jorge Alvarez-Hernandez, 42, of Klamath Falls at about 9:55 a.m. Authorities pronounced Tapia-Ochoa deceased due to fatal injuries, but Alvarez-Hernandez was not seriously injured, according to Oregon State Police.
The Oregon Department of Transportation, Malin Police Department, Merrill Police Department and Merrill Fire Department assisted OSP.