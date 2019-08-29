Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
quake location

A magnitude-6.3 earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Thursday morning, authorities say. The quake happened approximately 184 miles west of Coos Bay about 8:08 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A tsunami is not expected.

 Oregonian

A magnitude-6.3 earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Thursday morning, authorities say.

The quake happened approximately 184 miles west of Coos Bay about 8:08 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A tsunami is not expected.

Hundreds of people have reported online that they felt the quake, which had a depth of over 3 miles, the agency said.

Magnitude-6.3 earthquakes are considered strong, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

— Jim Ryan; jryan@oregonian.com; 503-221-8005; @Jimryan015

Tags