A magnitude-6.3 earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Thursday morning, authorities say.
The quake happened approximately 184 miles west of Coos Bay about 8:08 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A tsunami is not expected.
Hundreds of people have reported online that they felt the quake, which had a depth of over 3 miles, the agency said.
Magnitude-6.3 earthquakes are considered strong, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
