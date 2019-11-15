Klamath Falls Police are investigating a drive by shooting Friday morning at the 1300 block of Avalon Street. Police have two of three suspects in custody and are still looking for Randall Holmes, whom they consider to still be armed and dangerous.
Police responded to 1333 Avalon St. at about 1:25 a.m. on the report that a man had been shot. After investigating, officers determined three men, the driver, Shawn Brockett, 22, Sonny Dey, 20, and Holmes, 22, drove to that address to confront another man. The men got out of the vehicle, and someone threw rocks at them, hitting the vehicle. The three men got back in the vehicle and drove north on Avalon Street. As they passed 1333 Avalon Street, Holmes fired multiple shots into a crowd, shooting the victim multiple times, according to a KFPD press release.
Police arrested Brockett at his home without incident, according to the release, and Dey turned himself in to KFPD later Friday morning.
Brockett and Dey were booked into the Klamath County Jail on charges of assault I, assault II, assault III, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal conspiracy. Their bail is set at $225,00 each.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the KFPD at 541-883-5336 or call the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.