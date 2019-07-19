LONDON (AP) — Britain's foreign secretary said Iranian authorities seized two vessels Friday in the Strait of Hormuz, actions signaling intensifying tensions in the strategic waterway that has become a flashpoint between Tehran and the West.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said one of the seized ships was British-flagged and the other sailed under Liberia's flag. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency tweeted shortly after Hunt's statement that the second tanker had left Iran's territorial waters.
"These seizures are unacceptable," Hunt said as he prepared to enter an emergency government meeting Friday night. "It is essential that freedom of navigation is maintained and that all ships can move safely and freely in the region."
The seizing of the British tanker marked perhaps the most significant escalation since tensions between Iran and the West began rising in May. At that time, the U.S. announced it was dispatching an aircraft carrier and additional troops to the Persian Gulf, citing unspecified threats posed by Iran.
The ongoing showdown has caused jitters around the globe, amid fears that any misunderstanding or misstep by either side could lead to war.
Details of what took place Friday remained sketchy. Iran said earlier Friday that it had seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, which is at the mouth of the Persian Gulf and serves as the passageway for one-fifth of all global crude exports.
The tanker Stena Impero was taken to an Iranian port because it was not complying with "international maritime laws and regulations," Iran's Revolutionary Guard declared.
Britain's Royal Marines assisted in the seizure of an Iranian oil supertanker on July 4 by Gibraltar, a British overseas territory off the southern coast of Spain.
Britain said it would release the vessel if Iran could prove it was not breaching European sanctions on oil shipments to Syria. The seized vessel was loaded with over 2 million barrels of Iranian crude oil.
A statement from Stena Bulk, which owns the tanker, said it was unable to contact the ship after it was approached by unidentified vessels and a helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.
The company said the tanker, with 23 crew members aboard, was in international waters when it was approached but subsequently appeared to be heading toward Iran.
U.K. Chamber of Shipping chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said the seizure represented an escalation in tensions in the Persian Gulf and made it clear more protection for merchant vessels was urgently needed.
He claimed the action is "in violation of international regulations which protect ships and their crews as they go about their legitimate business in international waters."
The British government should do "whatever is necessary" to ensure the safe and swift return of the ship's crew, Sanguinetti said.
Crude oil prices climbed following Iran's announcement as traders worried the escalating tensions could affect crude supplies. The price of oil was lower earlier in the day. U.S. stocks also fell as traders sold to avoid holding stocks into the weekend. The S&P 500 dropped 0.6% Friday after being up 0.4% in the morning.
The incident came just two days after Washington claimed that a U.S. warship downed an Iranian drone in the Strait. Iran denied that it lost an aircraft in the area.
President Donald Trump said U.S. officials would talk with Britain about the unfolding crisis.
"This only goes to show what I'm saying about Iran: Trouble, nothing but trouble," he said.
Trump said "Iran is showing their colors" and "in big trouble right now" because its economy has been crippled by U.S. economic sanctions.
The U.S. has asked Mideast allies like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in past weeks to contribute financially and militarily to a Trump administration proposal called the Sentinel Program — a coalition of nations working with the U.S. to preserve maritime security in the Persian Gulf and keep eyes on Iran.
On June 20, Iran shot down an American drone in the same waterway, and Trump came close to retaliating but called off an airstrike at the last moment.
Tensions in the region have been escalating since the Trump administration withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran, including its oil exports, that have hit its economy hard.
Iran's government has desperately tried to get out of the chokehold, appealing to the other partners in the deal, particularly Europe, to pressure the U.S. to lift the bruising sanctions. Europe wants to maintain the nuclear deal, but has not been able to address Iranian demands, particularly concerning the sale of oil, without violating U.S. sanctions.
On Friday, Iran and the United States emphatically disagreed over Washington's claim that a U.S. warship downed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz. American officials said they used electronic jamming to bring down the unmanned aircraft, while Iran said it simply didn't happen.
Neither side provided evidence to prove its claim.
At the White House, Trump said flatly of the Iranian drone: "We shot it down." But Pentagon and other officials have said repeatedly that the USS Boxer, a Navy ship in the Strait of Hormuz, actually jammed the drone's signal, causing it to crash, and did not fire a missile. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive technology.
Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, said, "There is no question this was an Iranian drone, and the USS Boxer took it out as the president announced yesterday because it posed a threat to the ship and its crew. It's entirely the right thing to do."
In Tehran, the Iranian military said all its drones had returned safely to their bases and denied there was any confrontation with the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship.
"We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else," tweeted Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard on its website Friday said the drone recorded three hours of video of the USS Boxer and five other vessels Thursday beginning when the ships first entered the Strait of Hormuz. There was no immediate explanation as to how the video was evidence that no Iranian drone was destroyed.
The Revolutionary Guard said its forces continue to monitor all movements by foreigners — especially "the terrorist forces" of the U.S. and the British in the Strait and the Gulf.
After Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal with world powers last year and imposed economic sanctions against Tehran, the Iranians have pushed back on the military front in recent weeks, with Washington accusing Tehran of threatening American forces and interests in the region.
Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, suggested in New York as he arrived for a meeting at the United Nations that Iran could immediately ratify an agreement to allow broader checks of its nuclear facilities by U.N. inspectors if the U.S. dropped its sanctions.
China urged Washington to consider the offer, calling it "a positive signal that Iran is willing to seek a compromise solution."
The Pentagon said Thursday's incident happened in international waters while the Boxer was entering the Gulf. The Boxer is among several U.S. Navy ships in the area, including the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier that has been operating in the North Arabian Sea for weeks in response to rising tensions.
The Iranians and Americans have had close encounters in the Strait of Hormuz in the past, and it is not unprecedented for Iran to fly a drone near a U.S. warship.
Zarif blamed Washington for the escalation and accused the Trump administration of "trying to starve our people" and "deplete our treasury" through sanctions.
Jill Lawless in London and David Rising in Berlin contributed.
TEHRAN, Iran — The Latest on developments related to tensions between the U.S and Iran (all times local):
10:50 p.m.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has seized a British oil tanker that was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The IRGC's website, sepahnews.com, says the tanker "Impero Stena" was seized Friday by IRGC forces for "non-compliance with international maritime laws and regulations" and has transferred the vessel to an Iranian port.
The report did not elaborate what port it was transferred to.
9:50 p.m.
President Donald Trump says there is "no doubt about it" that a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone, despite Iranian denials that it lost an unmanned aircraft.
Trump is speaking from the Oval Office Friday about the incident Thursday in the Strait of Hormuz. His comments come a day after announcing that the USS Boxer took defensive action after an Iranian drone came within 1,000 yards (915 meters) of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.
He says: "No doubt about it. We shot it down."
Neither Trump nor the Pentagon spelled out how the Boxer destroyed the drone or provided any video or other evidence from the incident. Several U.S. officials said the ship used electronic jamming to bring it down rather than hitting it with a missile. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record about the event.
Electronic jamming breaks the data links between a drone and its controller on the ground, causing it to crash. Such a move requires a vehicle-mounted, counter-drone device on the flight deck of the ship — a device that's visible in official photographs of the Boxer released by the Pentagon after the incident.
National security adviser John Bolton said "there is no question this was an Iranian drone and USS Boxer took it out."
An Iranian news agency reported Friday that the country's armed forces say all Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf returned safely to their bases.
— By Robert Burns.
9:25 p.m.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard has released video images it claims proves that a U.S. warship did not destroy an Iranian drone near the Persian Gulf.
Iranian state TV shows video it says was taken by an Iranian drone on Thursday of the USS Boxer and another American warship.
The IRG on its website said the drone recorded three hours of video of the USS Boxer and five other vessels Thursday starting when the ships first entered the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump on Thursday said the Boxer took defensive action after an Iranian drone closed to within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.
The claims from both sides mark another escalation of tensions between the two countries less than a month after Trump nearly launched an airstrike.
5:45 p.m.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has asked the international community to use diplomatic tools to avoid a dangerous escalation in Iran.
Talking to reporters in Florence on Friday, Maas said "there's a strong danger of an escalation in Iran and we don't want things to keep going this way."
U.S.-Iran tensions are on the rise again as U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday an American warship shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz. But military officials in Iran denied the incident.
The German minister added that "there are diplomatic tools, talks and negotiations with countries in the Gulf region and with the United States."
Maas said he talked to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, noting that "everywhere there's a willing to contribute to a de-escalation. We want to sooth the current tensions."
5:30 p.m.
Gibraltar's government says the British overseas territory's Supreme Court has extended for 30 days the detention of an Iranian supertanker suspected of breaching European Union sanctions.
The government said in a statement on Friday that the court has set Aug. 15 as the date for a new hearing on the Panama-flagged Grace 1, which was intercepted off the southern tip of Spain.
British Royal Marines boarded the ship July 4 amid suspicion it was taking a shipment of Iranian crude oil to Syria, deepening Persian Gulf tensions
The EU has imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad's government over its continued crackdown against civilians.
Gibraltar police have arrested the vessel's captain, chief officer and two second mates as part of their investigation. All are Indian.
4:15 p.m.
The price of oil is up as tensions escalate in the Persian Gulf region, where a fifth of the world's crude is shipped through.
Energy prices rose on Friday, a day after President Donald said a U.S. warship had downed an Iranian drone. Iran denies its drone was struck and says all its unmanned aircraft in the region returned to base safely.
It's the latest incident to increase uncertainty in the region, where oil tankers have been attacked or threatened recently.
About 20% of all oil traded worldwide passes through the Persian Gulf, so investors are aware of the potential for disruptions to ship traffic.
The U.S. benchmark for crude oil advanced 77 cents, or 1.4%, to $56.07 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the international oil standard, picked up $1.03, or 1.7%, to $62.96 per barrel.
3:10 p.m.
The head of Gibraltar's government says he met privately with Iranian officials to defuse tensions surrounding the seizure of an Iranian supertanker near the British overseas territory.
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told parliament on Friday that the meeting in London earlier this week "was both constructive and positive."
Picardo says he wants to "de-escalate" after the interception of the Panama-flagged tanker off the southern tip of Spain on July 4.
The tanker is suspected of carrying Iranian oil to Syria in breach of European Union sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, and its seizure stoked international tensions over the Persian Gulf.
Picardo says he met with the Iranian officials at the Foreign Office in London on Wednesday, after asking the British government to approach Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif about talks. Picardo says he told the officials that due process of law must be followed and that the case is before Gibraltar's Supreme Court.
— this item has been corrected to show that Picardo met with Iranian officials, not the foreign minister;
3 p.m.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is praising French President Emmanuel Macron's attempts to facilitate talks between Iran and the United States, saying diplomatic efforts are critical.
Merkel told reporters on Friday that "every possibility for contact should be sought to prevent an escalation."
Since the U.S. unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran last year, the other parties to the agreement — Germany, France, Britain, Russia, China and the European Union — have been trying to preserve it.
But Merkel says "the fact that we are keeping to this agreement doesn't mean that we don't see a lot of what Iran is doing very critically, like the influence on Syria, the attitude to Israel, the influence in the Yemen war concerns us a lot, the ballistic missile program."
She says that "outside the agreement, there is good reason for further talks with Iran about these activities."
2:50 p.m.
China has praised an Iranian offer to speed up ratification of an agreement on access to its nuclear sites, while criticizing the latest U.S. sanctions on Chinese and other entities for allegedly helping Iran buy materials for its nuclear program.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday that the offer from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sends "a positive signal that Iran is willing to seek a compromise solution."
The Iranian parliament is not due to ratify the agreement with the International Atomic Energy Association until 2023.
The U.S. has imposed new sanctions on companies and individuals in Iran, China and Belgium.
Geng said China opposes America's "long-armed jurisdiction over other countries, including China." He called U.S. unilateral sanctions the root cause of the current tension.
2:40 p.m.
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it will release images taken by a drone that President Donald Trump says was hit by a U.S. warship to disprove his claim.
The Guard's website, sepahnews.com, published a statement on Friday saying these images will show the Guard's drone had been carrying out its regular mission as the USS Boxer arrived in the Strait of Hormuz.
It didn't say when the images would be released.
Trump on Thursday said the USS Boxer took defensive action after an Iranian drone came within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.
The Guard said the drone sent images before and after the time the Americans claimed the aircraft was destroyed on Thursday. The Iranian drone reportedly later returned to base safely.
The statement added that Guard forces continue to carefully monitor all movements of foreigners — especially "the terrorist forces" of the U.S. and the British in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf.
2:25 p.m.
An Iranian lawmaker says the U.S. president is seeking to increase tensions in the Persian Gulf region by "falsely claiming" that a U.S. warship targeted an Iranian drone.
Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, spokesman of the parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, says that "with such allegations, America plans to create tensions and psychological warfare in the region and in Iran, and hide its failures."
His remarks were carried by the semi-official ISNA news agency on Friday.
President Donald Trump on Thursday said an American warship, the USS Boxer, took defensive action after an Iranian drone came within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.
Hosseini also added that "Trump's claim is not endorsed by anyone, because it is not true."
11:40 a.m.
An Iranian news agency is reporting that the country's armed forces say all Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf returned safely to their bases.
The report comes after President Donald Trump on Thursday said an American warship, the USS Boxer, took defensive action after an Iranian drone came within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted military spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekari as saying on Friday that "all Iranian drones that are in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, including the one which the U.S. president mentioned, after carrying out scheduled identification and control missions, have returned to their bases."
Gen. Shekarchi also said there have been no reports of any confrontation between the USS Boxer and an Iranian drone.
10:30 a.m.
Iran is denying a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the strategic Strait of Hormuz after it threatened the ship.
Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted on Friday: "We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else."
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in New York for U.N. meetings, said there's "no information about losing a drone."
President Donald Trump on Thursday said the USS Boxer took defensive action after an Iranian drone closed to within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.
The incident marked a new escalation of tensions between the countries, less than one month after Iran downed an American drone in the same waterway and Trump came close to retaliating with a military strike.