At approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, Klamath County E-911 received a call from 1718 Wall Street in Klamath Falls.
The reporting party was unable to provide significant details but indicated that someone was in need of medical attention. EMTs and officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to the call.
Officers were the first on the scene and found a white male in his late 40s on the ground and unresponsive. Emergency aid was immediately initiated and several significant wounds were discovered on the man’s legs. The injured man had lost a significant amount of blood and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
The Klamath County Major Crimes Team (MCT) was activated and officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Klamath County Community Corrections initiated an extensive investigation.
The investigation revealed that the decedent was visiting the Wall Street address and had an argument with the suspect, Timothy McCarter. Witness statements indicated that McCarter lived in a trailer at the rear of the property at 1718 Wall Street.
Witnesses observed McCarter with a sword during the argument, heard the decedent cry out and fall to the ground.
At approximately 2 p.m. members of the MCT executed a search warrant authorized by the Honorable Judge Roxanne Osborne and McCarter was taken into custody.
McCarter, 56, of Klamath Falls is in jail on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon, assault in the first degree, contempt of court-2nd violation of a restraining order. No bail has been set.
The Oregon State Crime Lab is currently processing the scene and an autopsy will be conduct to determine the cause of death.
The name of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336.