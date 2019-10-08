At 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday fire crews in Crescent responded to reports of one building of the Forest Service bunkhouse near Highway 97 on fire.
Daniel Rife, Forest Service district ranger, said the building was a total loss, although no one was injured as no one was in the building at the time. He said an employee arrived at the warehouse near the bunkhouse and smelled smoke, prompting him to call 911.
Rife said Deputy State Fire Marshal Scott Rice’s investigation concluded that a faulty toaster started the smoke inside the building that housed the kitchen and common areas for the Forest Service employees.
Crescent Rural Fire Protection District responded, along with the Walker Range Fire Patrol and Chemult Rural Fire Protection District.
The fire was contained to inside the building and nothing else was damaged, according to Rife.
Crescent fire chief Dylan Webb said it took crews about an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.