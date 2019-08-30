Herald and News Editor and General Manager Gerry O’Brien will be leaving the newspaper in mid-September to take the editor’s post at the Bend Bulletin.
O’Brien has been editor for the H&N for the last 6 1/2 years, helping grow its online and social media presence, while holding the line on subscription numbers and working to build its commercial print operations.
Associate Editor Holly Owens will be interim editor while the Adams Publishing Group conducts a search for a new editor.
Revenue Director Steve Rosen will be interim general manager as well.
“It’s bittersweet to be leaving the H&N and Klamath Falls. I’ve made many friends here and am proud of the fact the newspaper has played a critical role in helping solve some nagging issues,” he said.
Of note, the H&N was instrumental in starting the Klamath Promise along with the city and county school districts; was a player in the revitalization of the Discover Klamath tourism agency; was a part of the Healthy Klamath program that led to the first Blue Zones Project in the state to locate here; and is part of the You Matter to Klamath teen suicide prevention group.
“While newspapers are the watchdog of governments, they also share a responsibility for helping solve problems by participating in the solutions where they can,” O’Brien said.
Watching Klamath Falls working in the same direction to bring economic development to the community has been inspiring, O’Brien said, and he wishes success for those efforts for the future.