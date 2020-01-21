Steven Earl White, 55, of Chiloquin appeared in court Tuesday facing charges including attempted murder after a Sunday afternoon standoff with Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies in which he allegedly shot at two deputies and then set his house on fire prior to his arrest.
The shooting Sunday closed parts of Highway 97 near Chiloquin for hours while officers attempted to negotiate with White into the night to give himself up. Officers responded to the Highway 97 home at about 1:30 p.m., according to a KCSO press release, and arrested him around 9:30 p.m.
According to court documents, White called 911 multiple times for “non-emergency incidences, which included inviting law enforcement to watch football and to inform us TMZ and CBS would contact us if something happened to him.” The statement also alleges that White “immediately” started shooting at two deputies when they arrived at his house, striking one officer’s car four times in the passenger side door and mirror. He then set his house on fire prior to his arrest.
No one was injured during the shooting, and White is being held in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, improper use of an emergency reporting system and second-degree criminal mischief. His next court appearance is Jan. 28.