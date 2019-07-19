CHEMULT — A Bend-area resident was killed Thursday in a crash on Highway 97 in Klamath County.
The victim was driving a Jeep Liberty southbound on Highway 97 when, according to an Oregon State Police press release, the car drifted onto the southbound shoulder and apparently overcorrected and spun into the oncoming lane of traffic.
It was struck north of Chemult by a northbound Dodge Ram truck pulling a travel trailer.
The driver of the Jeep, who has not been identified pending notification of family, was killed. The driver of the truck, Clarence Noblet, 57, of Janesville, Calif., and his passenger, 55-year-old Laraine Noblet, were taken to a Bend-area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Distracted driving and speed are believed to have contributed to the crash, which closed Highway 97 for four hours, according to the state police.