CHEMULT — A 19-year-old Bend-area woman was killed Thursday night in a crash on U.S. Highway 97 in Klamath County.

Lauren Cantrell, who was identified by police Friday night, was driving a Jeep Liberty south on Highway 97 about 7:30 p.m. when it drifted onto the shoulder, apparently overcorrected and spun into the oncoming lane of traffic, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

It was struck north of Chemult by a Dodge Ram truck traveling north and pulling a travel trailer.

Cantrell was killed, state police said. The driver of the truck, Clarence Noblet, 57, of Janesville, California, and his passenger, 55-year-old Laraine Noblet, were taken to a Bend-area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Distracted driving and speed are believed to have contributed to the crash, which closed Highway 97 for four hours, according to the state police.

