Harriette Lake Fire
🔥Wildfire Update🔥#HarrietteFire Today crews continue their efforts to suppress the fire. The latest updated size is 8.4 acres. As of this morning all lines have held. Some intermittent interior torching has been observed. Crews have requested helicopters today for bucket work.

 Submitted photo

About eight to 10 firefighters are working to contain an 8.4-acre fire burning on the shores of Harriette Lake in the Fremonth-Winema Forest, south of state Highway 140 and southwest of Klamath Falls.

According to Jennifer Crites, fire information officer for South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership — SCOFMP — hikers are asked to stay away from the area as a helicopter is making water dumps on the fire. Trails in the area are not closed.

The fire is 0% contained at this point. Two sets of smokejumpers rappelled from the helicopter to assist with the fire control.

The fire started Sunday, but cause remains unknown, Crites said.

