About eight to 10 firefighters are working to contain an 8.4-acre fire burning on the shores of Harriette Lake in the Fremonth-Winema Forest, south of state Highway 140 and southwest of Klamath Falls.
According to Jennifer Crites, fire information officer for South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership — SCOFMP — hikers are asked to stay away from the area as a helicopter is making water dumps on the fire. Trails in the area are not closed.
The fire is 0% contained at this point. Two sets of smokejumpers rappelled from the helicopter to assist with the fire control.
The fire started Sunday, but cause remains unknown, Crites said.