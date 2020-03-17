HAN Sports Budget for March 17 edition
Top A1 tease: Unfinished Business
Top B1 tease: Casinos, B3
B1
Skyline Awards, with art, across the top
Sports gone longer than expected, with art, center of page (jump B2)
Ionescu reacts, right column
Canzano column, with mug, across the bottom (jump B2)
Coming, Trivia
B2
Sports Brief
Pritchard 1%, with art
Jazz Mitchell COVID-19, with art
From B1 – Canzano column
From B1 – Gone Longer
Left-hand rail – TV Sports, This Week in Sports, Lotteries, CUT POINT SIZE of assets NOT COPY to make all pieces uniform and fit into one column
NCAA brackets released
B3
Casinos, with art
49ers free agency roundup, with art
Olympics update
B4
Shared Agate
Local Agate – Skyline All-League
100 sports columnist
Minor League Baseball
IF NEEDED: GLF Koepka