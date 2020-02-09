HAN Sports budget for February 9 edition.
Top B1 tease: Friday basketball (pages B5,6).
B1 –
Oregon Tech men’s basketball, with breakout, across the top left of page (jump B2).
Oregon Tech women’s basketball, with breakout, across the top right of page (jump B2).
Ice Hawks, with art, center of page (jump B2).
Girls wrestling, right-hand column (jump B2).
Matthies column, with mug, across the bottom.
Coming Tuesday, trivia question and answer.
B2 –
BKC Oregon Oregon State men’s basketball, with art, across the top.
From B1 – OIT men’s basketball, three left columns center of page.
From B1 – OIT women’s basketball, three right columns center of page.
From B1 – Girls wrestling, with art, with breakout, across the bottom.
Left-hand rail – This Week in Sports, TV Sports and Lotteries, CUT POINT SIZE of This Week in Sports, TV Sports and Lotteries, NOT COPY, to make all pieces uniform and fit into once column.
B3 –
GLF Pebble Beach, with art, across the top.
OIT diamond sports, left two columns center of page.
HKW Canada United States, with art, center right of page.
Xxxxx.
From B1 – Ice Hawks, with art, bottom of page.
From B1 – Matthies column, bottom of page.
B4 –
Chiloquin Hosanna Christian girls basketball, with art, across the top.
KU Mazama girls basketball, right center of page.
Friday girls roundup, left center of page.
BKW T25 Arizona Oregon, with art, bottom three columns on left.
BKW T25 Arizona State Oregon State, bottom three columns on right.
B5 –
KU Mazama boys basketball, with art, across the top.
Chiloquin Hosanna Christian boys basketball, center left of page.
Friday roundup, right-hand columns.
BKN Trail Blazers Jazz, with art, bottom left of page.
B6 –
Shared agate page.
Oregon Tech athletics.
High school athletics.