Henley and Klamath Union battled all night in a back-and-forth affair to determine who would take sole possession of first place in the Skyline Conference.
Henley was able to get the win thanks to some clutch free throws at the end by Markus McCreadie, who had a game-high 17 points, helped the Hornets squeak out a 41-38 victory against host Klamath Union on Tuesday night.
“We are now 3-0 in league, especially on the road, we want to turn the page and get ready for practice tomorrow,” McCreadie said after the team’s victory.
Tony Matheney scored 17 points for the Pelicans (5-9 overall, 2-1 Skyline) who fell just short in the game’s final moments.
Matheney’s teammate Jakob Kjaer who scored two points and was big in playing defense, was ultimately disappointed his team came up just short.
“We played good, it just comes down to the free throws, we need to get back to work and practice.”
The game was looking to get out of hand early in the 4th quarter until Klamath Union came soaring back to tie the game at 36 with two minutes to go, that’s where Henley scored big and made some clutch shots to secure their win on the road.
Blayne Boersma scored 6 points for the Hornets (10-6, 3-0) noted that is was focus that led this team to come out on top.
“We made sure our heads were still in the game, we knew we had to make smart decisions which helped us down the stretch, especially with the big shots we had.”
Boersma also noted how important these past two wins against cross town rivals have been for the Hornets.
“We are in a good spot, we got the two toughest wins out of the way in the toughest places to play, now we just need to put it on everyone else.”
Klamath Union coach Ed Case was ultimately disappointed with the result but was proud of how his team fought back.
“We fought back in this game and I was very proud of us getting refocused in this game, we need to stick with our game plan going forward, need to have a short memory on this one.”
Hornets coach Luke Hammond was thrilled to get this win and credited the experience of his team at the end that helped secure this victory.
“We had three seniors on the court at the end, that helps in that situation, they never freaked out and were always on to that next play mentality. We are 3-0 (in conference play) and its exactly where we want to be, we like the spot we are in and we know there is still room to improve.”