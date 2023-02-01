Henley and Klamath Union battled all night in a back-and-forth affair to determine who would take sole possession of first place in the Skyline Conference.

Henley was able to get the win thanks to some clutch free throws at the end by Markus McCreadie, who had a game-high 17 points, helped the Hornets squeak out a 41-38 victory against host Klamath Union on Tuesday night.

Tags