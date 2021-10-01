Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Oregon Tech freshman forward Mehana Ortiz scored the game's only goal in Grants Pass in September.
After going down a goal to the Providence (Mont.) Argos, the Oregon Tech Lady Owls soccer team rallied, pouring on three unanswered goals for a 3-1 victory.
The No. 24 Owls (6-2, 3-1 CCC) bounced back from a tough loss at rival Souther Oregon University last week.
"I am proud of the way the women responded after the goal against with 3 goals and 20 shots in the second half," said OIT head coach Casey Tate. "We need to recover and be ready for a very good Rocky team tomorrow."
Tech's Amanda Seward scored off a Nyah Kendall pass. Mehana Ortiz — who had a team-high seven shots — scored just two minutes later off a pass from Seward.
Kendall notched a second assist when freshman Valerie Zabinski scored late in the game.
On the men's side, the Owls (7-1, 3-1) were also victorious, securing a 1-0 win over the Argos (1-3-1).
Jake Mitchell's fifth goal of the season was ultimately decisive in a game where both sides took 12 shots. The goal was Mitchell's fourth game-winner of the season.
Both squads play Rocky Mountain College (Mont.) on Saturday. Carroll College (Mont.) will travel to Klamath Falls next Friday to play the Owls' men's team at Noon and the women's team at 2:30 p.m.