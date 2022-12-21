Klamath County Jail
As of Friday morning, there were 91 persons in custody in Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in Klamath County Tuesday, Dec. 20
Douglas James White; 31; Klamath Falls; provation violation, booked and released.
Salvador Agulera Gonzalez; 39; Klamath Falls; two accounts violation of release agreement, held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Mendez Merelin Cazarez; 21; Klamath Falls; driving under the influence, booked and released.
Thomas Solomon Crutchfield; 26; Klamath Falls; driving under the influence, booked and released.
Jennifer Annette Gomez; 49; Klamath Falls; theft first degree, booked and released.
