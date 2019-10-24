The Bill Collier Ice Arena opens its 18th season of on-ice activities on Friday, Nov. 1, with an open skate session from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The admission price for skaters ages 6 to 17 is $7 while the admission price for skaters ages 18 and over is $8. Skate rental is $4. Skaters five and under are admitted free.
Additional open skate sessions are scheduled at specific times on Saturday and Sunday during the opening weekend and a complete schedule of all on-ice activities is available on the ice arena’s website.
The season includes regularly scheduled open and family skate sessions, along with special holiday sessions, plus group skating lessons, learn-to-skate-and-play hockey, hockey leagues for all ages, drop-in hockey, broomball, curling and curling leagues.
There will also be a series of special events during the five month-long season, including several hockey tournaments, a curling bonspiel and the annual figure skating spectacular.
Registration is available online for all programs, including hockey travel teams and all learn-to-skate-and-play hockey programs, which are set to begin on Monday, November 4.
Persons who have previously registered online do not need to re-register since previously-opened accounts are still valid. In-person registration is also available at the ice arena but online registration is encouraged.
On Saturday, November 9, Klamath Ice Sports and USA Hockey are providing an opportunity for youths, ages five and older, and adults, to try hockey for free in two consecutive sessions. Session I is set for 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. and Session II is set for 10:45 to 12:15 p.m. Due to limited space in each session, advance registration for this special event is required at www.TryHockeyForFree.com.
Online registration is also now open for the first series of seven group figure skating lessons, which begin on Saturday, November 9, at 12:45 p.m., and continue on consecutive Saturdays through December 21st. The 25-minute group lessons are offered for three different age groups: three to five, six to 16, and 17 and over. New this season are group figure skating lessons for all ages on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.