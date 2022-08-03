Berries

Berry and tree fruit growers across the Pacific Northwest have been taking extra precautions to protect fruit from damage during this summer’s heat wave. So far, industry experts say the damage is far less severe than during last June’s heat dome event.

Berry and tree fruit growers across the Northwest have been taking extra precautions to keep their crops cool through the heat wave that hit in late July and is continuing.

Industry experts say that although triple-digit temperatures can negatively impact fruit quality, there doesn’t appear to be any serious crop damage this summer — a relief after last June’s “heat dome” destroyed many berries and tree fruit crops.

