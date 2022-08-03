Berry and tree fruit growers across the Pacific Northwest have been taking extra precautions to protect fruit from damage during this summer’s heat wave. So far, industry experts say the damage is far less severe than during last June’s heat dome event.
Berry and tree fruit growers across the Northwest have been taking extra precautions to keep their crops cool through the heat wave that hit in late July and is continuing.
Industry experts say that although triple-digit temperatures can negatively impact fruit quality, there doesn’t appear to be any serious crop damage this summer — a relief after last June’s “heat dome” destroyed many berries and tree fruit crops.
“The heat dome event last year was unusual in that the heat came so intensely and so early in the season,” said Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
In 2021, Pacific Northwest air temperatures reached 117 degrees Fahrenheit in some locations. Based on infrared thermometer readings, Lee Kalcsits, associate professor of tree fruit physiology at Washington State University, measured some fruit surface temperatures exceeding 140 degrees Fahrenheit when no sunburn protective sprays were used.
Although the Northwest has seen hot weather the past few weeks, DeVaney said these temperatures in the low 100s Fahrenheit are within the range of what growers are used to handling.
The 2021 heat wave sunburned cherries, apples, blueberries and other fruits across the region, forcing some growers to abandon crops or leave significant portions unpicked. The event cost Washington state about one-fifth of its cherry crop.
This year, in contrast, workers had already picked most of the region’s cherries before the heat wave arrived. According to DeVaney, as of Sunday, Washington’s cherry industry had shipped about 10 million boxes of cherries out of a forecasted 12.5 million boxes for the total crop.
“We’re close to being through harvest,” he said.
Apple and pear orchards seem to be faring OK in the heat wave, said DeVaney, although growers are taking extra precautions.
Some apple growers are using sprinklers or micro-sprinklers to keep fruit cool.
Many have also installed shade cloth, but that is an expensive option. Industry estimates range from $2,000 to $4,000 per acre for materials plus installation labor. Many growers focus on protecting high-value, more heat-sensitive varieties such as Honeycrisp.
Berry growers are similarly thinking about how to protect berries from future heat waves.
“This is not nearly as bad as what we saw last year. But any time we have these heat events, the berry crops really struggle,” said Scott Lukas, assistant professor of horticulture at Oregon State University. In September, he will step into his new role as leader of the berry research program at OSU’s North Willamette Research and Extension Center.
Lukas said the berry industry does not have “great mitigation techniques” for protecting fruit from high temperatures. Some growers use irrigation systems equipped to do overhead cooling. Others install shade cloth.
Both options, however, are costly.
Researchers, Lukas said, are also exploring developing new berry varieties that can withstand high temperatures. But that takes time, so Lukas said he hopes researchers will also develop more immediate solutions, including protective sprays.