Oregon-Grocery Shooting

The Forum Shopping Center in Bend remained closed Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 as police investigated a shooting at the Safeway there that left two people and the suspected gunman dead Sunday night.

 Dave Killen/The Oregonian

The mass shooting Sunday in Bend drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care.

A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with a review of Oregon’s gun control laws. Kropf chairs the House Judiciary Committee.

Tags

Recommended for you