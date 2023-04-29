Christine AnnBelcastro

Christine Ann Belcastro Christine Lindley Belcastro, (1950-2023) went home to the Lord on April 11, 2023, dying peacefully in her sleep at her winter residence in Yuma, Arizona. Christine was born to Richard and Gladyce Lindley on October, 8, 1950 in Albany, Oregon. She was the oldest of two children. Christine is survived by her husband Pete and son Mark, daughter-in-law Susan and grandchild Abigail, whom she loved very much.

The Lindley family moved to Madras when Chris' dad became a partner in Gourmet Foods and oversaw its trucking operation. Chris spent her childhood in Jefferson County and was involved in many activities at school and church. She graduated from Madras High in 1968.

