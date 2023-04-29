Christine Ann Belcastro Christine Lindley Belcastro, (1950-2023) went home to the Lord on April 11, 2023, dying peacefully in her sleep at her winter residence in Yuma, Arizona. Christine was born to Richard and Gladyce Lindley on October, 8, 1950 in Albany, Oregon. She was the oldest of two children. Christine is survived by her husband Pete and son Mark, daughter-in-law Susan and grandchild Abigail, whom she loved very much.
The Lindley family moved to Madras when Chris' dad became a partner in Gourmet Foods and oversaw its trucking operation. Chris spent her childhood in Jefferson County and was involved in many activities at school and church. She graduated from Madras High in 1968.
Chris got her first job the following year writing obituaries for the Herald and News in Klamath Falls. She spent the next 11 years at the H&N working her way up as the first female government reporter and eventually to Society Editor. She received numerous awards from her work as a writer. Chris left the newspaper business and became a Travel Agent after marrying Pete Belcastro in 1978.
Chris enjoyed her new career and worked at Sunshine Travel in K Falls thru 1984. Pete and Chris married at their home on Conger Ave overlooking the Link River. They remained together 45 years and had one child, Mark, born in 1980.
Pete and Christine moved to Medford in 1984 when Pete was hired as the news anchor at KOBI TV Channel 5. Chris didn't stay at home long and was hired by AAA Oregon Idaho as a travel agent at its Medford office. Chris worked with hundreds of clients at AAA. This enabled her to be a Top 5 producing travel agent at AAA Oregon her entire career. She travelled extensively during this time having taken about 30 different cruises. She retired from AAA in 2015, after 31 years.
Chris became a member of the Ashland Elks Lodge and served as Exalted Ruler during the 2010-2011 year. She loved being an Elk and supported its many causes, especially Veteran's.
On Sept. 8, 2020, Pete and Chris lost their home in Phoenix, victims of the Almeda Fire. They returned to Klamath Falls where they owned a 10-acre farm that their son Mark and his family had moved to from Texas a few months earlier. The fire was a traumatic experience for Chris who lost all her possessions she cherished.
"Charlie", as she was known by close friends was an avid reader of books and consumed lots of news. She enjoyed watching movies, doing crossword puzzles and visiting w friends on Facebook. Nothing was ever too pink or sparkly for her, either.
She spent most of her time the last few years at a winter residence in Yuma. She enjoyed the warm desert weather over Oregon cold winters.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Christine's honor at a future date. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in Christine's name are encouraged to do so to the Ashland Elks Lodge Veteran's Fund at, PO Box 569, Ashland, OR 97520. Rest in Peace!