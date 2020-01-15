You might ask what being cautious this winter has to do with saving money. Well, actually there are a lot of things that could happen to you or your possessions that could cost you a little or a lot of money, time and inconvenience if you are not cautious about what and how you do things.
Driving
Take extra time getting to your destination by driving slower in the snow, ice and slush. Other drivers who may be less secure in driving in those conditions will automatically slow you up, so leave earlier to get to work or to your appointment to avoid being late. The roads may look free from ice, but beware as there is often ice underneath the slightest dusting of snow. Drive defensively all the time, but especially in hazardous conditions. You might use a little more gas taking longer to drive to where you need to go, but in the end it will save you if you should be driving too fast and get into an accident or need to get towed out of a ditch.
Walking
On ice, snow or slush, be sure to wear footwear that will keep you from slipping. You can buy grippers that attach to the bottom of your shoes if you don’t want to buy boots (but with the snow, it would be good to invest in some). Watch for sales at the stores – and some stores have extra percentage off coupons that can be used. A good practice when walking is to walk with a friend and hold their arm – more likely if one of you slips, the other won’t, and therefore they will hold you up. Hang on to a railing or use a walking stick when possible. You probably can’t afford to be off work if you fall and have an injury (that may also cost you medical bills along with pain).
Shoveling
Shoveling can be good exercise, but check with your doctor if you have a question whether you should be shoveling snow – perhaps paying a few dollars for the doctor’s visit up front could prevent a hospital visit later. Shovel a bit at a time, the smaller the amount on the shovel, the less weight of the snow. It may take more time, but it may also save you aches and pains later. Check the classified ads to see if there is a snow blower for sale at a reduced price – one could save your back for sure! Maybe you have a neighbor kid who wants to earn extra money and would offer to shovel for you for a small price. Be sure you are dressed appropriately and have gloves and boots to shovel outside for an extended length of time.
Keeping warm
Living in Klamath Falls, we have cold winters and you need to keep warm. If you work, then obviously for most jobs, you can stay warm inside during some of the day. If you stay at home and don’t want to spend a lot heating your home, turn the thermostat down a degree or two from normal – you’ll be surprised how much you will save on your bill. If you need to warm up, go shopping to buy whatever you need and take as much time as you can, because after all, you are in the nice, warm store, so take advantage of them paying to keep you warm. Dress in layers — that is the best way to keep your body at the right temperature when you go into different temperature environments.
Staying healthy
The healthier you are and feel, the better you can adapt to changes in the weather. I suggest you consult your doctor should you have any questions on keeping healthy. Some things that help you to stay healthy are to eat nutritiously, exercise and stay hydrated. All three don’t cost a lot of money or time if you do them right by fixing your own meals; exercising at home or running or taking walks; and drinking plenty of water (which doesn’t mean it needs to be bottled water that you have to buy).