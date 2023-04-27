Carol "Joyce"Bean

Carol "Joyce" Bean Joyce Bean passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the age of 91. Joyce was born February 2, 1932, in Ringwood, Oklahoma, to Delmer and Dytha Lee. She was the fourth child of five siblings. She began her journey in Oklahoma and Kansas, moving to Klamath Falls in the fifth grade, where she attended Roosevelt Elementary, Fremont Junior High, and Klamath Union High School. After high school, she worked as a car hop, a nurse's aide, in retail sales, and as a pharmacy clerk at Suburban Drug, where she met her future husband, Nate. They were married for 56 years. She also sold Home Interior, eventually owning and operating her own business: "Silks and Such", previously located in the Medical Dental Building in downtown Klamath Falls.

With her love of people, Joyce enjoyed volunteer work, including Bluebird and Cub Scout leader; homeroom mom, and School Friends program. Also, she volunteered as a Teacher's Helper, including the Smart Reading Program for over 10 years.