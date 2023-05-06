Carol "Joyce" Bean Carol "Joyce" Bean passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the age of 91. Joyce was born Feb. 2, 1932, in Ringwood, Okla., to Delmer and Dytha Lee. She was the fourth child of five siblings.
Joyce began her journey in Oklahoma and Kansas, moving to Klamath Falls in the fifth grade where she attended Roosevelt Elementary, Fremont Junior High and Klamath Union High School.
After high school, Joyce worked as a car hop, a nurse's aide, in retail sales and as a pharmacy clerk at Suburban Drug, where she met her husband, Nate. They were married for 56 years. Joyce also sold home interior, eventually owning and operating her own business, Silks and Such, previously located in the Medical Dental Building in downtown Klamath Falls.
With her love of people, Joyce enjoyed volunteer work, including Bluebird and Cub Scout leader, homeroom mom and School Friends program. She also volunteered as a teacher's helper, including the Smart Reading Program, for over 10 years.
Joyce was very social and an active member who held several officer positions in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Elkettes. She also enjoyed the Red Hat Society, along with her lunch buddies and her KUHS reunion committee.
Loves of her life are her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very patriotic, loyal and fun-loving. Joyce was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. Her hobbies were ceramics, interior decorating, writing pen-pals letters, gardening, bowling, creating flower arrangements and playing cards. Her favorite activity was dancing.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Nathan (Nate) Bean; her infant daughter, Janice Pennington; her parents, Delmer and Dytha Lee; and two brothers, infant Jimmy Lee and Bobby Lee.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Judy (Randy) Hunter, Klamath Falls; son, Bill (Ruth) Bean; six grandchildren, Darren (Tara) Hunter, Danielle (Chris) Schweigert, Derek (Cassie) Hunter, Stephanie (Josh) Bean, Mindy (Nick) Schindler and Tyler (Carmen) Bean; seven great-grandchildren, Saige and Aspen Schweigert, Noah Bean, River, Judah and Marleigh Hunter and Nataleigh Hunter; brother Bill, (Leo) Lee, Junction City; sister, Flavia Petersen, Eugene; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held May 2, 2023 at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Joyce Bean to the Klamath Falls Smart Reading Program, at 803 Main St. #404, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.