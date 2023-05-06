Carol "Joyce"Bean

Carol "Joyce" Bean Carol "Joyce" Bean passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the age of 91. Joyce was born Feb. 2, 1932, in Ringwood, Okla., to Delmer and Dytha Lee. She was the fourth child of five siblings.

Joyce began her journey in Oklahoma and Kansas, moving to Klamath Falls in the fifth grade where she attended Roosevelt Elementary, Fremont Junior High and Klamath Union High School.

Tags