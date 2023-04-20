Anna Kliewer, Lost River FFA

 Submitted photo

As Americans have drifted from an agrarian society, with only 1.3% of Americans currently employed in production agriculture, the public’s ties to the land have been severed, and government regulations have introduced harmful policies negatively affecting agriculture.

These policies have been in action in my own community, the Klamath Basin, for years. In Klamath, the water rights of local family farms are being ignored to prioritize salmon, which has proven to not be effective. The challenge of our generation is to find a solution which balances the needs of agriculture, and the prosperity of the ecosystem to include native fish species.

