As Americans have drifted from an agrarian society, with only 1.3% of Americans currently employed in production agriculture, the public’s ties to the land have been severed, and government regulations have introduced harmful policies negatively affecting agriculture.
These policies have been in action in my own community, the Klamath Basin, for years. In Klamath, the water rights of local family farms are being ignored to prioritize salmon, which has proven to not be effective. The challenge of our generation is to find a solution which balances the needs of agriculture, and the prosperity of the ecosystem to include native fish species.
Since 1878, local farmers have depended on irrigation within the Klamath Project area. In 1905, the Bureau of Reclamation established the Klamath Project. The Project is a collection of water runoff from the Upper Klamath Basin that is stored in Upper Klamath Lake and sent through a series of canals to farmland in the former marshlands and lakes of the Klamath Valley, Tulelake, and Lower Klamath Lake, its intended use being irrigation. The federal government “owns” the right to store this water, and in turn Klamath farmers have the right to use it to grow food for the nation.
For the past 21 years, the Bureau of Reclamation has progressively allocated less and less water to Klamath farmers under the Endangered Species Act. The water historically available to farmers has instead been flushed down the Klamath River in an attempt to minimize the C. shasta, a parasite infecting salmon, usually with a low mortality rate.
During the summer of 2021, the Klamath Project did not deliver any water for irrigation, and instead 361,686 acre-feet was released down the river for no observed benefit. As the government continually ignores or undermines the water rights of farmers, the citizens of America are forgetting the importance of agriculture to their own livelihood. If farmers continue to receive no water, which is an issue that is unfortunately not limited to Oregon, how will America be clothed, fed, and fueled?
The good news is there is a solution that can satisfy both causes. The Farmers Conservation Alliance can drastically improve the water situation in Klamath through their Irrigation Modernization Program (IMP).
The IMP is an estimated 10- to 15-year project in which headgates and canals are modernized, checks and other controls are automated, and irrigation losses are reduced. These efforts can dramatically save water.
Increased irrigation efficiency potentially means more water left in the lake and river. With available water for both agriculture and the diverse sets of tribal concerns, recreational uses and more, there may finally be an end to the Klamath water conflict. Besides resolving this ongoing disagreement that has been dividing my community for decades, modernizing our systems would also create hundreds of construction jobs, conserve and create energy, and increase food security.
The best part about these systems is that they have been tested, proven to be highly efficient, and are currently being used in the Three Sisters District Irrigation modernization is the solution that will change the future of Klamath Basin agriculture, and is an investment we can’t afford to ignore.