Ranch rodeo
Contributed photo

Many in the Klamath Basin may not be familiar with ranch rodeos even though they are are common throughout the neighboring Great Basin communities of eastern Oregon, Northern California, Nevada, and parts of Idaho, Montana, Coloada, Utah, and Wyoming. More usually, rodeos are in Klamath are fashioned after Pro Rodeo standards that include individuals or two-man teams competing in some or all of these events: team roping, calf roping, bull dogging, ribbon roping, break-away roping, barrel racing, pole bending, mutton busting, steer riding, and bull riding. Bareback bronc riding and saddle bronc riding are generally the most exciting parts of a typical pro rodeo style event. Winning saddle bronc rides are judged to very tightly regulated standards. One hand must be in the air, never touching the animal, a special hornless saddle is used, and spurring action on fairly predictable,

generally very experienced jump and kick broncs is what wins the high points. Pro Rodeo style competitors are less likely to be the full-time ranch workers that are the typical ranch rodeo competitors.

Tags