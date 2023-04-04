Many in the Klamath Basin may not be familiar with ranch rodeos even though they are are common throughout the neighboring Great Basin communities of eastern Oregon, Northern California, Nevada, and parts of Idaho, Montana, Coloada, Utah, and Wyoming. More usually, rodeos are in Klamath are fashioned after Pro Rodeo standards that include individuals or two-man teams competing in some or all of these events: team roping, calf roping, bull dogging, ribbon roping, break-away roping, barrel racing, pole bending, mutton busting, steer riding, and bull riding. Bareback bronc riding and saddle bronc riding are generally the most exciting parts of a typical pro rodeo style event. Winning saddle bronc rides are judged to very tightly regulated standards. One hand must be in the air, never touching the animal, a special hornless saddle is used, and spurring action on fairly predictable,
generally very experienced jump and kick broncs is what wins the high points. Pro Rodeo style competitors are less likely to be the full-time ranch workers that are the typical ranch rodeo competitors.
Ranch rodeos are team events. Each team has three or four members which may or may not include one member who agrees to ride in the ranch bronc riding part of the event. Some ranch rodeos have ranch bronc riding as a free standing event along with a free-standing event for women, break-away roping. A ranch rodeo generally does not include bull riding. Ranch rodeos showcase skills needed by the team members who are very often full-time buckaroos or cowboys.
At the Klamath Ranch Rodeo held as part of the Klamath Bull and Heifer Sale this last February 3-5, the categories of competition included Team Branding, Ranch Horse, Trailer Loading, Stray Gathering, Ranch Doctoring, and Calf Roping. Jason Duby, Spencer Mitchell, and Daxton Jim of the Lost Creek Ranch team had the most points and won the event. A separate women’s ranch rodeo was won by the 3BR Team. Members
were Ashley Gallagher, Bayll Ladner, Samantha Kerns, and
Loralee McKoen.
Ranch Bronc Riding is what really sets ranch rodeos apart from Pro Rodeo style events. The broncs are usually much wilder and more unpredictable than pro rodeo broncs because they are often young horses new to the event. Riders ride their regular working saddles with rope attached, they don’t have to have one hand in the air, they can hang on anyway they can, they can even blow a stirrup and still complete a scoring ride. Good spurring action is still valued and event winners showcase exceptional ability by riding the rankest broncs while staying in control and staying on. Tegan Nevarez from Twin Falls, Idaho won the ranch bronc riding at Klamath this year.
Many of the competitors were members of the 13 state Western States Ranch Rodeo Association competing for chances to be part of the National Championship event next November in Winnemucca, Nevada. I enjoyed being the official WSRRA photographer and PR person for the first ten years. I don’t travel much anymore, but enjoyed photographing this year’s Klamath Ranch Rodeo event and the Stock Dog completion held Thursday before it. Many thanks to the hardworking ranch rodeo organizers Becky Hirshbock, and Colten and Leah Campbell. Here are a few favorite photos including some of my favorite ranch rodeo stars that I have photographed for years.