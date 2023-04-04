You may have recently heard a similar comment from an old timer – these are the kinds of winters we used to have here in the Klamath Basin. Snow, ice, wind, broken by occasional glimpses of sun, reminding us that spring is right around the corner. And then giving us another couple of inches of snow and ice just to boot.

It has been a chilly winter. There was the cold snap in mid-December, where average daily temperatures in Klamath Falls barely broke the single digits. Then, after a relatively mild January and first half of February, it has been particularly cold. The second half of February was roughly 6ºF colder than normal, and the first half of March more than 10ºF colder than normal, with at least one record low (8ºF on March 6). If you haven’t noticed, just wait until you pay your gas or electric bill. At the current rate, it should cost more than double what it normally does to heat your home or business in the month of March.

