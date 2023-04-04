You may have recently heard a similar comment from an old timer – these are the kinds of winters we used to have here in the Klamath Basin. Snow, ice, wind, broken by occasional glimpses of sun, reminding us that spring is right around the corner. And then giving us another couple of inches of snow and ice just to boot.
It has been a chilly winter. There was the cold snap in mid-December, where average daily temperatures in Klamath Falls barely broke the single digits. Then, after a relatively mild January and first half of February, it has been particularly cold. The second half of February was roughly 6ºF colder than normal, and the first half of March more than 10ºF colder than normal, with at least one record low (8ºF on March 6). If you haven’t noticed, just wait until you pay your gas or electric bill. At the current rate, it should cost more than double what it normally does to heat your home or business in the month of March.
Measurable snow did not necessarily come with the cold. Take away the heavy snowfall that fell over the last week of December and the total in Klamath Falls would be only slightly better than half of normal. February was especially dry. Klamath Falls recorded the fourth lowest precipitation total for February in the last 50 years (0.14 inches observed compared to an average of 1.3 inches). Across the Klamath Basin, the National Resources Conservation Service’s SNOTEL sites recorded only 70 percent (3.2 inches) of average precipitation in February. As a result, the snowpack around the Basin dropped from 134 percent at the beginning of the month to 119 percent by the end. That figure would have been lower but for the half an inch of precipitation that fell on the last day of the month.
March reversed course and has proven to be a minor miracle of sorts, with rain or snow consistently. Klamath Falls received its monthly average precipitation total in just the first two weeks of the month, and by March 21, SNOTEL sites across the Basin had increased by an average of five inches in snow water equivalent.
There is no question that water conditions in the Basin are better than they have been the last three years. Objectively, in terms of snow on the ground, we are roughly 100 percent better than where we have been at this time of the year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Now, for farmers the big questions are how long will cold persist and how much water will ultimately be available to irrigate with?
On that first question, the National Weather Service’s monthly outlook calls for Oregon and the Pacific Northwest to experience below average temperatures through mid-April. The seasonal outlook shows below average temperatures continuing in the region through June.
The water supply is more uncertain, not because of snow in the mountains but because of the status of fish in the lake and river. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which determines water levels in Upper Klamath Lake and flows in the Klamath River, has been struggling in recent months with how to meet both requirements in the near term and throughout this coming summer.
For their part, districts and farmers are encouraged about what they see in the hills and mountains, but they know the politics of the Endangered Species Act can be blind to reality. “We’re hopeful and planning for a good water year,” according to Gene Souza, Executive Director of Klamath Irrigation District, “Our system hasn’t seen a ‘normal’ water supply since 2019, when the snowpack was similarly well over 130 percent of normal.”
That is what it apparently takes these days for the Klamath Project to serve its intended purpose – one heck of a winter. The NRCS’s March 1 forecast is for 515,000 acre-feet of inflow to Upper Klamath Lake from March through September this year. Under the Bureau of Reclamation’s “Interim Operations Plan” that forecast volume results in a calculated “Project Supply” in excess of 200,000 acre-feet. But whether the Interim Operations Plan will be used to determine the Project Supply still remains in doubt, given the status of required lake levels and river flows.
Over the last three years, only 13 percent of the inflow to Upper Klamath Lake have been available for beneficial use on farms and refuges within the Klamath Project. By comparison, 55 percent of the inflow to the lake during that period has been used for spring and summer flows in the Klamath River.