Potato
Photo by Chelsea Shearer

Like other agricultural staples, potatoes seem to be on the chopping block these days and not in a good way. Rather than being hailed as the world’s fourth largest food crop and the dietary staple we have come to know and love, potatoes have joined the list of easy targets for people who generally think farming should stop (while they somehow continue buying and eating commercially grown food).

Yet while potatoes may seem like an easy target, they are a testament to the ingenuity and resilience of humanity. From its humble origins in the Andes to its widespread adoption around the world, potatoes have become one of the most widely consumed and versatile crops in the world.

Tags