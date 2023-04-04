Like other agricultural staples, potatoes seem to be on the chopping block these days and not in a good way. Rather than being hailed as the world’s fourth largest food crop and the dietary staple we have come to know and love, potatoes have joined the list of easy targets for people who generally think farming should stop (while they somehow continue buying and eating commercially grown food).
Yet while potatoes may seem like an easy target, they are a testament to the ingenuity and resilience of humanity. From its humble origins in the Andes to its widespread adoption around the world, potatoes have become one of the most widely consumed and versatile crops in the world.
Potatoes were domesticated in the Andes of southern Peru about 10,000 years ago. The first Europeans to encounter potatoes were the Spanish, who brought them back first to the Canary Islands (c. 1567) and continental Spain shortly thereafter (c. 1573). Potatoes were slowly adopted over the next century, though some countries continued to reject them into the late 1700s.
Gradually, potatoes were widely adopted across Europe for the simple fact that the continent could not reliably feed itself. Hunger and famine were a constant presence during the 17th and 18th centuries. England, for instance, had 17 national and regional famines between 1523 and 1623. France, Sweden, Russia, Scotland and elsewhere promoted the cultivation of potatoes as a means to guard against famine.
Today, potatoes are grown and consumed worldwide, with China and India being the largest producers.
The light, sandy soils and cool, high-elevation climate of the Klamath Basin are ideal for growing potatoes, particularly organic varieties. Red, yellow, russet, purple, white and fingerling organic potatoes are a growing specialty in the Klamath Basin. The climate and ideal growing conditions allow for organic potatoes to be grown with limited pest pressure.