Haaland meeting in Klamath Falls

Left to right: Ernest Conant, Regional Director, BOR, Jeff Merkley, Oregon U.S. Senator, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Matt Strickler, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Fish and Wildlife and Parks.

 Photo by Chelsea Shearer

As part of an unannounced visit to central and southern Oregon, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met with farmers in the Klamath Project on March 18, touring the headworks of the Klamath Project “A” Canal and learning firsthand what Klamath Irrigation District is doing to ensure the canal’s safety.

Water users met for over an hour with Secretary Haaland at their downtown office. “It is an big deal to host Secretary Haaland,” said Paul Simmons, executive director of Klamath Water Users Association. “We weren’t expecting the visit but we’re very grateful of the time she gave to listen to us.”

