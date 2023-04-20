Ahmed Kayad started working as a UC Cooperative Extension ag engineer advisor at the Intermountain Research and Extension Center (IREC) in January. He will implement an applied research and extension program to address regional needs in relation to integrating and adapting new technologies related to mechanization, automation, and precision agriculture into intermountain cropping systems.
Kayad is an expert in developing precision and digital agriculture solutions at field scale to help farmers improve crop management, save money, and protect natural resources. His recent research activities prior to joining IREC include monitoring crop yield through ground and remote sensing for alfalfa and corn, using drone images for weed detection in vegetable crops, and investigating the impact of digital solutions in agriculture.
Kayad earned a Ph.D in the field of digital agriculture from the University of Padua, Italy, studying corn yield mapping through ground and remote sensing techniques. He earned a bachelor’s and Master’s in Agricultural Engineering from Alexandria University, Egypt and King Saud University, Saudi Arabia, respectively. Along with his education training, Kayad worked as a service engineer at farm equipment manufacturer, CLAAS, in Egypt specializing in hay balers and forage/grain combine harvesters. He was a visiting doctoral researcher at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), Mexico in 2020.
Most recently, Kayad worked for UC Riverside as a postdoctoral researcher focusing on using drone imaging for weed detection.
Kayad is eager to investigate differences in crop growth and development within agricultural fields in Modoc and Siskiyou counties using satellite, drone and ground sensors.
One of his first objectives is to map fields spatial and temporal yield variability to better understand management practices that increase crop production. Such information can allow farmers to make better and informed management decisions across their farming operation.
Furthermore, he is willing to investigate and evaluate digital solutions for agricultural management practices such as weed robots, variable rate application equipment, drone and sensors applications.