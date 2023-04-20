Basin Ag News logo

Ahmed Kayad started working as a UC Cooperative Extension ag engineer advisor at the Intermountain Research and Extension Center (IREC) in January. He will implement an applied research and extension program to address regional needs in relation to integrating and adapting new technologies related to mechanization, automation, and precision agriculture into intermountain cropping systems.

Kayad is an expert in developing precision and digital agriculture solutions at field scale to help farmers improve crop management, save money, and protect natural resources. His recent research activities prior to joining IREC include monitoring crop yield through ground and remote sensing for alfalfa and corn, using drone images for weed detection in vegetable crops, and investigating the impact of digital solutions in agriculture.

