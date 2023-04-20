Since 1997, a committee of non-profit and educational institutions, including the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation, Butte Ag Foundation, California CattleWomen, California Farm Bureau, California State University, Chico and University of California, Davis, have honored the lives of outstanding women in Northern California, united by the “Common Thread” of agriculture.

The 2023 honoree of the Common Threads North award is Tulelake resident and Modoc County Supervisor, Geri Byrne.

