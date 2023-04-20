Since 1997, a committee of non-profit and educational institutions, including the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation, Butte Ag Foundation, California CattleWomen, California Farm Bureau, California State University, Chico and University of California, Davis, have honored the lives of outstanding women in Northern California, united by the “Common Thread” of agriculture.
The 2023 honoree of the Common Threads North award is Tulelake resident and Modoc County Supervisor, Geri Byrne.
The Common Threads North award recognizes women “whose roots are deep in agriculture, have made a difference in their communities with bountiful giving of their time, talent, and treasure.”
Byrne has been a long-time advocate for agriculture in northern California during her 44 years living in Tulelake and is currently serving in her fourth term on the Modoc County Board of Supervisors.
A graduate from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, it was her love of stock dogs that got her involved in community service. Byrne helped bring the National Sheepdog Finals to Alturas for the first time in 1997, where it has since returned multiple times. She also served as the 4-H Sheep Dog Leader and the TulelakeButte Valley Fair board.
But it was water issues that brought out one of Byrne’s other natural skills – politics. When the water problems started in the Klamath Basin in the early 1990s, Byrne went to Sacramento and talked to legislators.
The experience made her realize how much politics affects one’s life and livelihood. Then in 2001 when water was withheld from delivery to the Klamath Project for the first time ever, she said, “The whole basin woke up to the fact that you have to be involved.”
Byrne has continued playing an active role in water issues during her time on the Board of Supervisors. She represented local interests in the “Coalition of the Willing” meetings that occurred during the Trump Administration and has been an advocate on water issues through the Rural County Representatives of California. More recently, Byrne has worked directly with leaders from neighboring counties, to ensure local interests are heard at the state and federal level.
Last year, Byrne testified before the U.S. House of Representatives about water issues in the Klamath Basin, addressing the health and safety risks that residents are facing due to federal water management in the Klamath Basin.
“Our entire community is suffering under the current approach,” Byrne testified, “The goals of restoring fish and wildlife populations and delivering water to farmers are not mutually exclusive. Neither of these goals is being accomplished under the current operational plan.”
In January, Byrne was part of a delegation of county officials that traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with federal officials about water and other matters of local concern. She was also recently elected as second vice chair of Rural County Representatives of California, which represents 40 rural counties in the state. “As bodies comprised of duly elected representatives of the people,” Byrne said, “counties have a comparable role to the state and federal governments and its important that we have a role in water management decisions.”
In receiving the award, Byrne noted that she looks forward to continuing to advocate at the state and national level on rural issues.