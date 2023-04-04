For no apparent reason (or at least unknown to the author), several recent inquiries have come into the Klamath Water Users Association, inquiring about the history surrounding what are commonly known as the “outlet pits” in Tule Lake. This little known part of the Klamath Basin’s history is worth bringing better to light. The following is an excerpt from E.C. La Rue’s 1922 report, Klamath River and Its Utilization:

“According to an Indian legend there existed at one time a whirl pool near the center of Tule Lake. It is said that the Indians were afraid to venture near this war whirl pool in their boats. It is known that when at high stage Tule Lake discharges to the south through the lava beds.

Tags