For no apparent reason (or at least unknown to the author), several recent inquiries have come into the Klamath Water Users Association, inquiring about the history surrounding what are commonly known as the “outlet pits” in Tule Lake. This little known part of the Klamath Basin’s history is worth bringing better to light. The following is an excerpt from E.C. La Rue’s 1922 report, Klamath River and Its Utilization:
“According to an Indian legend there existed at one time a whirl pool near the center of Tule Lake. It is said that the Indians were afraid to venture near this war whirl pool in their boats. It is known that when at high stage Tule Lake discharges to the south through the lava beds.
“In 1908 near the southeast corner of Tule Lake, the United States reclamation service made tests to determine the feasibility of lowering the lake by means of constructing an outlet leading into the porous lava beds. Two pits on the lake shore were utilized, one constructed by private parties, known as the Dalton pit, and one constructed by the United States Reclamation Service.
“The Dalton pit was about 60 feet long, 18 feet wide and its bottom was 18 feet below the lake level. At the far side of this pit, a tunnel 4 feet by 6 feet by 18 feet was extended into the porous lava rock. The pit was connected with the lake by means of a channel 8 feet wide, four feet deep and 20 feet in length.
“The pit excavated by the United States Reclamation Service was located about 50 feet east of the Dalton pit and was somewhat larger, being about 100 feet long and 18 feet wide. Water was turned in and it was found by measurement that the two pits provided an outlet for 30 second-feet of water. Water continued to flow into these pits until the summer of 1912.
“The elevation of the bottom of the inlet to the pits was 4051.7 feet above sea level. The water surface of Tule Lake did not fall to elevation 4051.7 [feet] until August 1st, 1914. The average elevation of the lake during June, July and August, 1912 was about 4054.4 [feet].
“It was thus apparent that the fact that the water ceased to flow into the pits in 1912 was not due to the water level of the lake proceeding below the level of the pit inlets. The writer understands that no precautions were taken to keep the crevices in the pits open by screening out all debris as the water entered the pits. It seems reasonable to believe that the flow of water through the pits was shut off on account of the small openings in the porous lava formation becoming sealed with fine vegetable matter from the lake. Further tests on a larger scale taking precautions to maintain a flow of clean water into the pits may yet prove that this method may be utilized to drain off the waters of Tule Lake.
“The 1910 a pit was excavated in the lava formation at “Captain Jack’s Stronghold” near the southwest shore of Tule Lake. By means of a small pump operated by a gasoline engine the water was lifted from the lake into a flume and thus carried to the pit the results of this investigation were of little value as the capacity of the pump and the flume (about 4 second-feet) were not great enough to prove the absorption capacity of the lava formation.
“The tests made by the United States reclamation service proved that the lava formation which forms the South Shore of tule lake is capable of absorbing a considerable amount of water. These tests also showed that the silt deposits in the lava formation were arranged on a slope toward the south and away from Tule Lake. This alone may be considered proof that at one time this lava rock barrier was not capable of holding back the waters of the lake back. Through the deposits of soil and vegetable matter due to wave action the openings in the lava rock became sealed and the lava was maintained at higher levels as the impervious barrier was built up. The fact that the waters of Tule Lake are fresh and the lake bed comparatively free from salts, is further proof that this lake in the past had an outlet…”