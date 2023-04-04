Basin birds
Contributed photo

Not often is a birding festival a place to learn about the management of water within a local drainage district. Pumps, cubic feet per second, water recycling – these are not words that usually go hand-in-hand with terms like migration, molting, habitat, and flyway.

At the recent 2023 Winter Wings Festival, attendees got to learn how these terms can work together, from Scott White, general manager of Klamath Drainage District.

