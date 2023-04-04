Not often is a birding festival a place to learn about the management of water within a local drainage district. Pumps, cubic feet per second, water recycling – these are not words that usually go hand-in-hand with terms like migration, molting, habitat, and flyway.
At the recent 2023 Winter Wings Festival, attendees got to learn how these terms can work together, from Scott White, general manager of Klamath Drainage District.
White has spearheaded the district’s efforts to maximize the benefits of its operations to shorebirds, waterfowl, and birds of prey that migrate through the Klamath Basin, in addition to other wildlife that inhabit the district and the adjacent Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge.
Of course, not all districts are located next door to what Stuart Udall, former Arizona congressman and Secretary of the Interior, once described as the most important area to waterfowl conservation in the nation.
Klamath Drainage District occupies the Oregon portion of the former area inundated by Lower Klamath Lake. Originally anticipated to be homestead by the Bureau of Reclamation, Klamath Drainage District eventually undertook the work to reclaim the former lakebed, after water from the Klamath River had been stopped with closure of the gates in the railroad embankment in 1917.
All the canals, drains, pumping plants within the district were built and are maintained by the district, with the exception of the Klamath Straits Drain and those within the refuge.
A key part of the district’s work has been recycling drainage and other water within its facilities, before the water gets to the Klamath Straits Drain, where it would otherwise be pumped to and discharged into the Klamath River. Instead, this water can be reused to irrigate fields within the district, possibly multiple times. The water can also be sent into the refuge, where it may go into an existing wetlands or it may be used to flood a field that will eventually be farmed under the refuge’s “cooperative (co-op) farming program”.
As a result of the district’s recycling efforts, the Klamath Straits Drain has barely run in the last three years. What used to consume hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in electricity, causing local brownouts in and around Midland, now stands largely idle.
The real trick for the district, according to White, was realizing that these operations not only saved the district money, but they also provided tremendous wildlife benefits for migratory birds. This shift was in part due to the changes occurring in the refuge, which has become largely dry over the last decade under current federal water policy in the Klamath Basin. Birds along the Pacific Flyway that find a bone dry Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge have luckily found Klamath Drainage District with some water.
In addition to hearing from White about Klamath Drainage District, its history, and current operations, attendees to the Winter Wings Festival got to tour the district and see for themselves how the fields are a haven and hunting ground for all sorts of birds. Bald eagles were particularly cooperative for birders this year, often resting on the ground, making an ideal photo opportunity. A great mass of snow geese was also on the district for visitors to observe.
It is not his normal audience, but White was appreciative of the opportunity to speak to festival attendees. “We are learning that part of our challenge as a drainage district is how to tell our story better. Everyone has a story to tell, and when you hear ours, you learn that our operations are truly designed to benefit all species and our local ecosystem. It’s a real eye opener for most folks.”
This year’s Winter Wings Festival had over 450 attendees. Over the course of the weekend, attendees recorded seeing 127 separate species, reflecting the overall diversity of the Klamath Basin.