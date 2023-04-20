We have all heard the expression – “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.”
This year, the lion hung around a little longer than usual, and maybe he’s still lurking in the bushes.
The last week of March was unusually cold, eight degrees colder than normal in Klamath Falls, with additional rain and snow falling across the Basin.
March ended with 1.23 inches of precipitation recorded at the airport, approximately a quarter inch above normal. While the precipitation measured at the airport since October has been still more than an inch below normal, the snow and rain received in the mountains in the last week of March brought the Basin as a whole, for the first time this year, above normal for precipitation.
To quantify that figure, the 19 SNOTEL sites maintained across the Basin by the National Resources Conservation Service had recorded an average of 28.6 inches of precipitation since Oct. 1, compared to long term average of 27.8 inches for that same period.
With the continued cold temperatures, snowpack measurably increased across the SNOTEL sites, several into record territory. The SNOTEL guage at Sun Pass measured a snow water equivalent of 29.4 inches of water on April 8, more than an inch and exactly a month more than the previous high. Further south and east, the SNOTEL gage at Swan Lake has also measured record levels of snow in recent weeks.
In terms of hydrology, Upper Klamath Lake finally started to see the kind of inflows that are necessary to fill it. Mean daily inflows to the lake were approximately 3,500 acre-feet of water a day for the second half of March, causing the lake level to rise by half a foot.
Downstream, flows at Iron Gate Dam, which Reclamation had decided to reduce below designated minimums, nearly doubled overnight with the rain and snow storms in northern California in the middle of the month.
April so far has been a mixed bag. After colder than normal temperatures during the first week, we suddenly had two days where we nearly set record highs in Klamath Falls. On April 9, the temperature hit 70 in Klamath Falls, 14 degrees warmer than normal and only eight degrees shy of the record set in 1985. The next day, April 10, the temperature reached 74, just three degrees shy from the record set in 1949. Three days later, temperatures overnight dropped to 20, just 6 degrees from the record low set in 1911.
Looking ahead, after mostly sunny and warm conditions this weekend, the forecast is for more rain and snow next week. As suggested, that March lion is apparently still hanging around.
The National Weather Service is predicting below average temperatures for the region through at least the end of April but is then anticipating at this summer and fall to be likely hotter than average. This forecast stems from the anticipated El Niño conditions that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting will develop this summer and last into next winter. NOAA recently estimated that there is a 63% chance of El Niño developing this summer. El Niño is usually attributed to drier, warmer conditions in the Pacific Northwest, although the Klamath Basin can be less affected.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a large swath of Oregon is still in the midst of moderate to severe drought, including the Klamath Basin, which mostly is still classified as “severe”. Unfortunately, despite a wet and cold winter, we are clearly not out of the woods yet.
