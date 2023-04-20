At the end of March, representatives from the Klamath Water Users Association (KWUA) traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with congressional representatives and officials in the Biden Administration.

With 15 meetings and a congressional oversight hearing scheduled over the course of three and half days, water users pursued a host of issues related to the Klamath Project. Luckily, this was a crew well-seasoned to arduous meetings over water policy.

