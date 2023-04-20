At the end of March, representatives from the Klamath Water Users Association (KWUA) traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with congressional representatives and officials in the Biden Administration.
With 15 meetings and a congressional oversight hearing scheduled over the course of three and half days, water users pursued a host of issues related to the Klamath Project. Luckily, this was a crew well-seasoned to arduous meetings over water policy.
Topping water users’ agenda was addressing the current dysfunction in the Project’s operations. During the last three years, farmers and ranchers have been limited to approximately 16% of the inflow to Upper Klamath Lake (in comparison to the 83% allocated to river flows), leading to widespread, economic, social, and environmental hardships.
Look no further than Tule Lake, which prior to 2022, had not been dry for more than 3 million years. As the last three years have amply demonstrated, current operations of the Klamath Project cannot be supported by natural hydrology.
This issue has generational consequences for Tricia Hill, former KWUA president, who testified during an oversight hearing held by the House Committee of Natural Resources’ Water Wildlife and Fisheries Subcommittee. Ms. Hill told the members of the committee, chaired by Representative Cliff Bentz, that she hopes that her daughters can ultimately be the sixth generation of Czech women to farm in the Klamath Project, but “without a real commitment by the federal government to sustainable water use in the Klamath Basin, I can’t imagine they will ever see this future.”
Annual releases from Upper Klamath Lake to the Klamath River, for outflow to the Pacific Ocean mere days later, have averaged over 577,000 acre-feet during the last three years, during an extreme drought. That’s more water than the entire volume stored in Upper Klamath Lake.
Despite all the water, Klamath Project operations since 2001 have not benefited fish. No higher authority than the National Research Council (NRC) of the National Academy of Sciences has come to that conclusion, in three separate reports published in 2002, 2004, and 2008. Yet the dysfunction still continues.
Water users strenuously repeated the NRC’s conclusions, which basically say that restricting irrigation deliveries to the Klamath Project is not the solution to problems with fish in Upper Klamath Lake and the Klamath River.
For example, with respect to the so-called “Hardy Phase II Study,” the NRC found in 2008 that, “There are sufficient uncertainties and flaws associated with the study to show that it cannot be used as a specific guide to specific flows with much confidence.”
Notwithstanding the NRC’s indictment, the National Marine Fisheries Service still to this day relies exclusively on the Hardy study for justifying the agency’s opinion on required Klamath River flows.
Beyond simply abandoning misguided science, KWUA’s delegation advocated that the Bureau of Reclamation, for the first time, prepare a biological assessment in accordance with the federal Endangered Species Act based on the actual effects of a proposed action, rather than some Frankenstein operational plan that attempts to achieve specific hydrologic outcomes.
“The current approach to ESA consultation has been a catastrophe for the farms, ranches, and refuges in the Klamath Project,” according to Paul Simmons, KWUA’s executive director. “It is crucial that the federal agencies develop a new approach that doesn’t resort to simply bartering blocks of water, but instead is based on applicable regulatory requirements.”
With respect to the anticipated decommissioning of PacifiCorp’s four hydroelectric dams on the Klamath River, KWUA reminded congressional representatives of the longstanding commitments by the federal government and the States of Oregon and California, among other parties, to protect Project water users from the potential costs and liabilities associated with dam removal. Various dams and other facilities will likely need to be modified or reconfigured to accommodate anadromous fish, which have not been in the Upper Klamath Basin since at least 1918.
The Department of the Interior has committed the Bureau of Reclamation to undertaking this work, but it needs new authority to ensure that this work is not otherwise reimbursable by Project water users.
Senator Ron Wyden has recently introduced federal legislation, Senate Bill 482, which is intended to address the long-standing commitments to water users. The legislation is identical to a bill introduced last year in the House of Representatives by Representative Doug LaMalfa. KWUA is hopeful for similar bi-partisan support in the current Congress.
For the delegation from KWUA who traveled to Washington to press these issues, it was a demanding but necessary trip.
“At the end of the day, this is where the decisions over water in the Klamath Basin are made,” Simmons said. “It’s crucial that water users educate the Administration and Congress about the impacts of current federal water management to agriculture and the environment in the Klamath Basin.