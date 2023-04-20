Alicia Venegas

Lost River FFA member Alicia Venegas was elected 2023-2024 Oregon FFA state reporter, the first FFA state officer in the school’s history.

 Submitted photo

FFA students from Mazama, Lost River, Henley, and Bonanza represented Klamath County well at the 2023 Oregon FFA State Convention on March 17-20 in Redmond.

Students competed in various categories, attended motivational sessions and workshops, visited career shows, and sat on committees for proficiency interviews.

