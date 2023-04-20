FFA students from Mazama, Lost River, Henley, and Bonanza represented Klamath County well at the 2023 Oregon FFA State Convention on March 17-20 in Redmond.
Students competed in various categories, attended motivational sessions and workshops, visited career shows, and sat on committees for proficiency interviews.
Lost River FFA member, Alicia Venegas, was elected 2023-2024 Oregon FFA state reporter, the first FFA state officer in the school’s history.
Eight students were awarded the coveted FFA state degree, earned by only 2% of Oregon FFA members. They are:
• Betty Kay Overcash, Lost River
Following are the results submitted by FFA chapters:
• Grace Kness earned a Bronze on her Secretary Book
• Allen Hill earned the Ricksger Memorial Scholarship.
• Superior Chapter Award; Twenty of the 116 Oregon chapters received
this award. To earn the Superior Chapter Award, a chapter need to
participate in one activity related to each of the 15 quality standards
outlined by the National FFA.
• Gold National Chapter Award: Six chapters in Oregon earned this
award. To be chosen for this award, chapters report goals, plans of action
and results/evaluations for nine of the National FFA quality standards
activities. Lost River FFA qualified to compete for a National FFA Star
• 2023-2024 Oregon FFA State Reporter: Alicia Venegas
• Beginning Prepared Public Speaking Winner: Anna Kliewer, 1st place
• Delegates: Luci Haywood & Spencer Seus
• Ag West Farm Credit ‘Adopted Member’ – Nominated by the chapter,
picked by the local branch: Rachel Fisher
• Ag in the Classroom Ag Youth Awareness Award: 3rd place, represented
by Alicia Venegas, Luci Haywood, Spencer Seus, and JoVi Holmes
• FFA Information Test: Zack Sweat and Parker Staunton
• Wilco 1st Place Photography Winner: Luci Haywood, won $250 Wilco
Gift Card and a photo on gift cards available in Wilco Farm Stores
• Technology Scrapbook: Bronze, made by McKinley Ruda
• Scrapbook: Silver, made by Luci Haywood
• Beginning Portfolio: Bronze, made by Kassidy Vaughan
• Advanced Portfolio: Honorable Mention, made by Teah Ongman
• Photography Contests: Esperanza Rodriguez and Luci Haywood
• Essay Contests: Alicia Venegas, Spencer Seus, Anna Kliewer, Chad Sweat
• Farm Business Management Teams:
• 2nd place: Sabrina Taylor, Julitza Serrato, Melany Martinez, Zuliana
Cazarez, and Hailey Villegas
• 12th place: Luci Haywood, Rachel Fisher, Isaiah Delaney, Spencer
• Superior Chapter Award:
• Gold National Chapter Award: Henley FFA qualified to compete for a
National FFA Star Chapter Award.
• Three State Proficiency finalists representing the Southern Oregon
• Matt Iversen, Sheep Production
• Sam Iversen, Diversified Agriculture Production
• Bayli Ladner, Diversified Livestock Production
• 4th place Ag. Youth Awareness: Jason Kern, Hallie Melsness, Timber
• 1st place Architectural Photography: Clayton Oakley
• 3rd place Essay: Ryan Orr, Topic: The Use of Hydroponics in Oregon
• Bronze Chapter Scrapbook: Abby Belcastro, Chapter Reporter
• Competing in the State Marketing Plan Contest: Hannah Rabe, Megan
Rabe, and Kelsey Whitaker
• State Qualifying Treasurer’s Book: Billie Rose
• Agriscience Fair Plant Systems-Division 3: State Winner Addison Garlock
• Agriscience Fair Plant Systems-Division 3: Taylor Barleen
• Agriscience Fair Animal Systems-Division 3: Jayde Snell
• Blue Jacket Experience Recipient: Taylor Barleen
• Proficiency Committee Chair: Elizabeth Estes
• Proficiency Committee Member: Claire Earnest
• FFA Information Test: Claire Earnest, Sophie Chenault, Addison Garlock
• Art Contest-Graphite Sketch: Elizabeth Estes
• Art Contest-Graphite Sketch: Jayde Snell
In addition to the State Conference awards, The Oregon Agriculture in the
Classroom awarded four outstanding FFA chapters prioritizing agriculture
education in their communities. These awards are given for a project
or program educating the public about the importance of agriculture.
This award is the opportunity to be recognized for your dedication to
agricultural education! Congratulations to:
1st place - Lakeview FFA Chapter
2nd place - Santiam Christian FFA
3rd place - Lost River FFA