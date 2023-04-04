Oregon State University (OSU) administers three “Statewide Public Service Programs”, including Ag Experiment Stations, Extension Services, and Forest Research Labs. In Klamath County, two of these programs are combined at the Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center (KBREC), located just west of the airport, at 6923 Washburn Way. As an Ag Experiment Station, KBREC serves as a research arm of OSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences.
During the last two legislative sessions, the budget for OSU’s Statewide Public Service Programs have remained flat, during a time of inflation and overall cost increases. For the 2023-25 biannual budget, OSU is requesting $206 million, which represents a $50 million cost increase, “to cover continuing service levels and new programing to support a more resilient Oregon.”
OSU is asking for citizens to consider commenting on how its Statewide Public Service Programs, including the work at KBREC, impact you and your community. A website for public comments is available at the following webpage:
“Agriculture is facing several issues from water scarcity, to climate change, to changes in production and economics,” according to Rob Wilson, Farm Advisor at the U.C. Davis Intermountain Research and Extension Center in Tulelake. “These research centers are the critical link between much of the research and new innovations in technologies and new information coming out of the campuses and being able to extend that to the local growers and commodity groups working in the area.”
KBREC is one of thirteen Ag Experiment Stations in Oregon, studying projects related to food and fiber production and other disciplines important to the economic and environmental conditions in the Klamath Basin. Faculty currently stationed at KBREC include specialists in crop and soil science, livestock, forage and rangeland management, horticulture, and forestry. The 86-acre parcel on which KBREC operates is owned by Klamath County and Klamath County voters in 2015 approved establishing a service district to provide continuing financial support to KBREC. Agricultural research programs through OSU began in Klamath County in 1937.