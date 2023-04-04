Oregon State University (OSU) administers three “Statewide Public Service Programs”, including Ag Experiment Stations, Extension Services, and Forest Research Labs. In Klamath County, two of these programs are combined at the Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center (KBREC), located just west of the airport, at 6923 Washburn Way. As an Ag Experiment Station, KBREC serves as a research arm of OSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences.

During the last two legislative sessions, the budget for OSU’s Statewide Public Service Programs have remained flat, during a time of inflation and overall cost increases. For the 2023-25 biannual budget, OSU is requesting $206 million, which represents a $50 million cost increase, “to cover continuing service levels and new programing to support a more resilient Oregon.”

